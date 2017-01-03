Climate change major bar to SDG: UN

Climate change major bar to SDG: UN

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Star

Climate change remains one of the major threats to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals, according to a report of United Nations released in Dhaka on Thursday, January 5, 2017. Photo: STAR/Porimol Palma Climate change remains one of the major threats to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals, says a global UN report released in Dhaka today.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islamists call on Bangladesh to let in persecut... Nov '16 Space Donkey 4
News Tragedy comes 3 days before Eid Sep '16 Mouselim learn to... 2
News Indian elephant jumbo-sized problem after flood... Aug '16 Knock off purse s... 22
News The Carnage in Dhaka: the World is Paying the C... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Crazy muzzie 7
News Family affairs (Jul '13) Jun '16 Himel ahamed 22
News Dhaka-Tokyo ties to bolster further: PM (May '16) May '16 Russian Ainu 1
News Abir Abdullah/EPA, via NewscomIn Bangladesh, Go... (May '16) May '16 emperorjohn 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. South Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Wikileaks
  2. Syria
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,523 • Total comments across all topics: 277,646,502

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC