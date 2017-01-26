Children urge world to stop killing, ...

Children urge world to stop killing, abusing them

Read more: The Daily Star

Children from different educational institutions in Dhaka on Thursday, January 26, 2017 urge the world community to stop killing, abusing and torturing them across the globe. Photo: Firoz Ahmed Children from different educational institutions in Dhaka today urged the world community to stop killing, abusing and torturing them across the globe.

Chicago, IL

