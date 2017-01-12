BSF seizes Bangladesh bound contraban...

BSF seizes Bangladesh bound contraband bottles in Agartala

3 hrs ago Read more: Newkerala.com

Agartala , Jan. 16 : A large number of Bangladesh bound banned contraband bottles were seized by the Border Security Force near Agartala during a joint operation along with customs department. [NK India] Acting on information by source of N. P. Singh, DC BSF Gokulnagar, the joint operation was planned by BSF troops of 195 Battalion of BOP Nischintpur and G Officials of BSF Sector Gokulnagar along with DPF Custom Agartala.

