BSF seizes Bangladesh bound contraband bottles in Agartala

Agartala , Jan. 16 : A large number of Bangladesh bound banned contraband bottles were seized by the Border Security Force near Agartala during a joint operation along with customs department. [NK India] Acting on information by source of N. P. Singh, DC BSF Gokulnagar, the joint operation was planned by BSF troops of 195 Battalion of BOP Nischintpur and G Officials of BSF Sector Gokulnagar along with DPF Custom Agartala.

