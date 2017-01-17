BNP in support of Jan 26 hartal protesting Rampal

BNP today extended support for a half-day hartal called by the National Committee to Protect Oil, Gas, Mineral Resources, Power and Ports for January 26 demanding cancellation of the Rampal power plant project near Sundarbans. The national committee on November 26 said they will enforce the half-day shutdown in Dhaka if the government does not scrap the Rampal power plant project.

