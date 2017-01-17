BNP in support of Jan 26 hartal protesting Rampal
BNP today extended support for a half-day hartal called by the National Committee to Protect Oil, Gas, Mineral Resources, Power and Ports for January 26 demanding cancellation of the Rampal power plant project near Sundarbans. The national committee on November 26 said they will enforce the half-day shutdown in Dhaka if the government does not scrap the Rampal power plant project.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Star.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islamists call on Bangladesh to let in persecut...
|Nov '16
|Space Donkey
|4
|Tragedy comes 3 days before Eid
|Sep '16
|Mouselim learn to...
|2
|Indian elephant jumbo-sized problem after flood...
|Aug '16
|Knock off purse s...
|22
|The Carnage in Dhaka: the World is Paying the C... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Crazy muzzie
|7
|Family affairs (Jul '13)
|Jun '16
|Himel ahamed
|22
|Dhaka-Tokyo ties to bolster further: PM (May '16)
|May '16
|Russian Ainu
|1
|Abir Abdullah/EPA, via NewscomIn Bangladesh, Go... (May '16)
|May '16
|emperorjohn
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC