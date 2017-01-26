BNP dissatisfied with search body formed for next Election Commission1 hour ago

BNP dissatisfied with search body for...

Dhaka , Jan. 27 : The Bangladesh Nationalist Party is dissatisfied with the search body formed for the next Election Commission. Earlier on Friday, the BNP alleged that those loyal to the ruling Awami League family have been included in the search committee, adding it was not possible for this body to form a fair Election Commission.

