BNP announces demonstrations across Bangladesh on Sunday0 min ago

BNP announces demonstrations across Bangladesh on Sunday

Dhaka , Jan. 7 : Bangladesh Nationalist Party has announced for a countrywide agitation on Sunday to mark the third anniversary of the January 5 election which it calls as "Democracy Killing Day". The party said that they are also protesting for not being allowed to hold a rally at Suhrawardy Udyan in Dhaka.

Chicago, IL

