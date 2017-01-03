BJP-led Assam government to deport 17 illegal Bangladeshi immigrants on Jan 9
Guwahati, Jan 8 : BJP-led Assam government will be deported 17 illegal Bangladeshi immigrants including three hindus on Jan 9 to Bangladesh authorities, who were arrested few years ago and has been languishing at the detention camp. [NK More] A top official of the Assam government said that, the illegal Bangladeshi immigrants who are at the detention camp in Southern Assams Silchar jail will be deported to Bangladesh tomorrow following the decision taken up in the two round of talks with Bangladesh officials.
