B'deshi father seeks govt's permission to kill sons, grandson6 hours ago
Dhaka, Jan 24 A Bangladeshi father has sought the government's permission to euthanise his sons and grandson suffering from a rare disease as he cannot afford their medical treatment and they have "no hope of recovery". Tofazzal Hossain, a fruit vendor in Meherpur, sent a letter to the deputy commissioner of Meherpur on Thursday to seeking permission to euthanise his sons - Abdus Sabur, 22, and Rahinul Islam, 13 - and grandson Saurav Hossain, 8. "My sons and grandson are suffering from a rare disease called duchnene muscular dystrophy.
