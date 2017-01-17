BDCyclists breaks Guinness World Record

BDCyclists , Bangladesh's biggest group of cyclists, has achieved a place in the Guinness World Records for forming the world's longest single line of moving bicycles. "The longest single line of moving bicycles consists of 1,186 cyclists, achieved during an event organised by BDCyclists , in Dhaka, Bangladesh, on 16 December 2016," reads the announcement on the website of Guinness World Records.

