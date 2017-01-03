Bangladesh's trade prospects bright

Foreign friends are now "growingly" engaging with Bangladesh with a special focus on building economic relations which will be broader and deeper in the current year, says State Minister for Foreign Affairs M Shahriar Alam. "This is a fantastic position for Bangladesh," Shahriar told UNB yesterday, adding that Bangladesh is now gradually becoming a "trade-dependent country" instead of an "aid-dependent one".

