Bangladesh's ex-PM attends court on graft cases

Bangladeshi ex-Prime Minister Khaleda Zia, who faces a spate of cases filed on charges of murder, sedition and graft, Thursday appeared before a court in capital Dhaka for hearing in two graft cases. The court fixed Jan. 26 for the next hearing in the Zia Charitable Trust and Zia Orphanage Trust graft cases.

Chicago, IL

