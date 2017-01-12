Bangladesh's ex-PM attends court on graft cases
Bangladeshi ex-Prime Minister Khaleda Zia, who faces a spate of cases filed on charges of murder, sedition and graft, Thursday appeared before a court in capital Dhaka for hearing in two graft cases. The court fixed Jan. 26 for the next hearing in the Zia Charitable Trust and Zia Orphanage Trust graft cases.
