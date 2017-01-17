Bangladeshi student shot dead in US, ...

Bangladeshi student shot dead in US, gunman at large7 min ago

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: India.com

Dhaka [Bangladesh], Jan. 19 : A Bangladeshi student working as a clerk at an LA gas station was shot dead by an unidentified black man in his mid twenties. Authorities are on the hunt for the gunman who killed a gas station clerk in the Los Feliz neighbourhood of Central Los Angeles early Tuesday, officials said, reported Dhaka Tribune citing local media reports.

Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islamists call on Bangladesh to let in persecut... Nov '16 Space Donkey 4
News Tragedy comes 3 days before Eid Sep '16 Mouselim learn to... 2
News Indian elephant jumbo-sized problem after flood... Aug '16 Knock off purse s... 22
News The Carnage in Dhaka: the World is Paying the C... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Crazy muzzie 7
News Family affairs (Jul '13) Jun '16 Himel ahamed 22
News Dhaka-Tokyo ties to bolster further: PM (May '16) May '16 Russian Ainu 1
News Abir Abdullah/EPA, via NewscomIn Bangladesh, Go... (May '16) May '16 emperorjohn 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,860 • Total comments across all topics: 278,061,073

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC