Bangladeshi student shot dead in US, gunman at large7 min ago
Dhaka [Bangladesh], Jan. 19 : A Bangladeshi student working as a clerk at an LA gas station was shot dead by an unidentified black man in his mid twenties. Authorities are on the hunt for the gunman who killed a gas station clerk in the Los Feliz neighbourhood of Central Los Angeles early Tuesday, officials said, reported Dhaka Tribune citing local media reports.
