Bangladeshi killed by BSF along Chuadanga border

A Bangladeshi national was allegedly tortured to death by members of Indian Border Security Force along Chakulia border in Damurhuda upazila in Chuadanga district early today. The deceased was identified as Bakul Mandal, 38, son of late Soda Ali Mandal of Phulbari village of the upazila.

Chicago, IL

