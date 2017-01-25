Bangladeshi Government Cracks Down On Garment Workers Who Demanded Higher Wages
As many as 3,500 Bangladeshi workers are reported to have been suspended or fired for taking part in protests against sweatshop wages at garment factories on the outskirts of Dhaka over the last six weeks. Dozens have been thrown in jail amid a major police crackdown on the organizers.
