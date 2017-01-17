Bangladeshi cricketer held for postin...

Bangladeshi cricketer held for posting girlfriend's personal photos online

Dhaka: Bangladesh police yesterday arrested national cricketer Arafat Sunny for allegedly breaching strict internet laws after his girlfriend accused him of uploading sensitive photos on social media. Police raided the home of the 30-year-old slow left-arm bowler in the Dhaka suburb of Aminbazar after his longtime girlfriend filed a complaint two weeks ago, said local police chief Jamaluddin Mir.

