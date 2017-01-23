Bangladeshi cricketer Arafat Sunny de...

Bangladeshi cricketer Arafat Sunny denied bail in girlfriend's intimate photos case

Dhaka: A court refused to grant bail to Bangladeshi cricketer Arafat Sunny yesterday after he was charged with posting "intimate" photos of his girlfriend on social media. Metropolitan magistrate Zakir Hossain said another court which deals with internet-related crime would instead hear the bail application, meaning the 31-year-old spinner would remain behind bars on remand at a Dhaka prison.

