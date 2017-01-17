Bangladeshi-born Behnaz gets key post in Obama admin
According to an announcement of the White House on January 16, Obama nominated Behnaz Kibria as member of the Advisory Committee for Trade Policy and Negotiations. The US senate will decide whether she will be appointed.
