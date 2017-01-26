Bangladesh uses tear gas, water cannon to break up power plant protest

Police in Bangladesh on Thursday used tear gas and water cannons to disperse demonstrators protesting against a coal-fired power plant they say will damage ecologically sensitive mangrove forest and disrupt the lives of thousands. UNESCO last year sought the relocation of the 1,320-megawatt power plant from the 742-hectare site where it is being built, saying it posed a risk to the nearby Sundarbans, the world's largest mangrove forest and a World Heritage site.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.