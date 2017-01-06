Bangladesh - Tree Man' sees hope after 16 surgeries
Abul Bajandar, widely known as 'Tree Man' for his rare disease, relaxes on a ward at The Dhaka Medical College Hospital in Dhaka. DHAKA: A Bangladeshi father dubbed the "tree man" because of the bark-like warts that once covered his body will soon be able to leave hospital after groundbreaking treatment for one of the world's rarest diseases.
