Bangladesh 'Tree Man' sees hope after 16 surgeries

The 27-year-old former rickshaw driver is one of only four people in the world ever to be diagnosed with epidermodysplasia verruciformis, an extremely rare genetic condition dubbed "tree-man disease" that left him unable to hold his three-year-old daughter. DHAKA: A Bangladeshi father dubbed the "tree man" because of the bark-like warts that once covered his body will soon be able to leave hospital after groundbreaking treatment for one of the world's rarest diseases.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.