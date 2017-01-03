Bangladesh 'Tree Man' sees hope after 16 surgeries
The 27-year-old former rickshaw driver is one of only four people in the world ever to be diagnosed with epidermodysplasia verruciformis, an extremely rare genetic condition dubbed "tree-man disease" that left him unable to hold his three-year-old daughter. DHAKA: A Bangladeshi father dubbed the "tree man" because of the bark-like warts that once covered his body will soon be able to leave hospital after groundbreaking treatment for one of the world's rarest diseases.
