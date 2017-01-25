Bangladesh to grow 10pc of cotton needs by 2025
Bangladesh aims to produce 1 million bales of cotton by the end of 2025, as the largest cotton importing country meets its total requirement from imports at present. Currently, Bangladesh grows about 180,000 bales of cotton a year, which is just 1 percent of total demand in a year.
