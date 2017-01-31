Bangladesh to go ahead with Rohingya ...

Bangladesh to go ahead with Rohingya island plan

Dhaka: Bangladeshi authorities will go through with a controversial plan to relocate tens of thousands of Rohingya refugees who arrived from Myanmar to a remote island, according to a government website. The government has set up a committee comprising state officials in the coastal districts, ordering authorities to help identify and relocate undocumented Myanmar nationals to Thengar Char in the Bay of Bengal.

Chicago, IL

