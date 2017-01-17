Bangladesh reports outbreak of H5N1 bird flu at poultry farm - OIE

Jan 23 Bangladesh reported an outbreak of the highly contagious H5N1 bird flu virus at a poultry farm in Dhaka, the World Organisation for Animal Health said on Monday, citing a report from the Bangladeshi agriculture ministry. Of 3,000 Sonali type poultry at risk from the outbreak, 732 died from the virus and the rest were slaughtered, according to the report posted by the Paris-based OIE.

