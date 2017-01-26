Bangladesh Political parties asked to submit five names for EC formation
Dhaka [Bangladesh], Jan. 28 : Political parties in Bangladesh have been asked by the newly formed search committee to submit five names of Election Commission head and members to the additional secretary of the Cabinet division by January 31. The committee today held their first meeting at Supreme Court Judges' Lounge in Dhaka. The Dhaka Tribune quoted Cabinet Secretary Mohammad Shafiul Alam, as saying that the parties, which had held talks with the president over forming the new EC, have been asked to submit five names each to the additional secretary to the Cabinet Division by Tuesday.
