Bangladesh Political parties asked to...

Bangladesh Political parties asked to submit five names for EC formation

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Newkerala.com

Dhaka [Bangladesh], Jan. 28 : Political parties in Bangladesh have been asked by the newly formed search committee to submit five names of Election Commission head and members to the additional secretary of the Cabinet division by January 31. The committee today held their first meeting at Supreme Court Judges' Lounge in Dhaka. The Dhaka Tribune quoted Cabinet Secretary Mohammad Shafiul Alam, as saying that the parties, which had held talks with the president over forming the new EC, have been asked to submit five names each to the additional secretary to the Cabinet Division by Tuesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newkerala.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islamists call on Bangladesh to let in persecut... Nov '16 Space Donkey 4
News Tragedy comes 3 days before Eid Sep '16 Mouselim learn to... 2
News Indian elephant jumbo-sized problem after flood... Aug '16 Knock off purse s... 22
News The Carnage in Dhaka: the World is Paying the C... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Crazy muzzie 7
News Family affairs (Jul '13) Jun '16 Himel ahamed 22
News Dhaka-Tokyo ties to bolster further: PM (May '16) May '16 Russian Ainu 1
News Abir Abdullah/EPA, via NewscomIn Bangladesh, Go... (May '16) May '16 emperorjohn 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. American Idol
  3. Mexico
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Climate Change
  4. Syria
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,448 • Total comments across all topics: 278,342,243

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC