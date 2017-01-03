Bangladesh police say leader of cafe ...

Bangladesh police say leader of cafe attack has been killed

A Bangladeshi security officer takes photographs of bodies of suspected militants at a morgue in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Friday, Jan. 6, 2017. Bangladesh police say a militant suspected of being one of the leaders of an attack on a popular cafe in Bangladesh's capital last summer that left 20 people dead has been killed in a shootout with security officials.

