Bangladesh police kill prime suspect in July cafe attack

Bangladesh counter-terrorism police shot dead two Islamist militants on Friday in a gunfight in Dhaka, including a prime suspect in the slaughter of 20 hostages, mostly foreigners, in an attack on a cafe in the capital last year. Nurul Islam Marjan, a commander of a splinter group of the Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh jihadist group, was killed along with another militant, Monirul Islam, chief of Dhaka's counter-terrorism police said.

