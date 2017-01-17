Bangladesh Police detain 152 Myanmar nationals for entering country illegally
Dhaka [Bangladesh], Jan. 22 : At least 152 Myanmar nationals have been detained by the Bangladesh Police at the Ijtema premises in Tongi, Gazipur for entering the country illegally. The Dhaka Tribune quoted the police as saying that the Myanmar nationals were detained by them after receiving information from some locals and foreigners about them.
