Bangladesh man with 28 marriages jailed at 25th wife's plaint10 min ago

Bangladesh man with 28 marriages jailed at 25th wife's plaint

Dhaka, Jan 27 A 45-year-old man in Bangladesh accused of secretly marrying 28 times has been arrested and sent to jail over dowry harassment complaint filed by his 25th wife, a media report said. A court sent him to jail in the dowry case filed by his '25th wife' Shiuli Akhter Tania, bdnews24.com reported.

