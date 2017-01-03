Bangladesh: Maitree Express hits car,...

Bangladesh: Maitree Express hits car, 5 killed

Dhaka, Jan 8 : At least five people were killed as the Kolkata-bound Maitree Express train hit a car on a level-crossing at Gazipur area in Bangladesh on Sunday, media reports said. [NK World] The incident took place at Shonakhali level crossing when the car was crossing the rail line around 10:15am,The Daily Star reported quoting Motaleb Mia, officer-in-charge of Kaliakoir Police Station.

