Bangladesh made OAS permanent observer

Bangladesh has attained the status of Permanent Observer of the Organisation of American States , the oldest multilateral regional organisation founded by the United States in 1948. "Through this new status, I anticipate a strengthened engagement and cooperation between our organisation and your country for the common benefit of the People's Republic of Bangladesh and the Americas," OAS Secretary General Luis Almagro stated in a letter addressed to Foreign Minister Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali.

