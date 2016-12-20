Bangladesh gets dot bangla domain
Dhaka [Bangladesh], Jan 1 : The International Corporation of Assigned Names and Numbers has officially allotted the much awaited dot bangla internet domain to Bangladesh. [NK World] Indian state of West Bengal and the West African nation of Sierra Leone, whose one of the official languages is Bangla, had also applied for the internationalized domain name label-dot bangla.
