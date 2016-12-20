Bangladesh gets dot bangla domain

Bangladesh gets dot bangla domain

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Newkerala.com

Dhaka [Bangladesh], Jan 1 : The International Corporation of Assigned Names and Numbers has officially allotted the much awaited dot bangla internet domain to Bangladesh. [NK World] Indian state of West Bengal and the West African nation of Sierra Leone, whose one of the official languages is Bangla, had also applied for the internationalized domain name label-dot bangla.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newkerala.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islamists call on Bangladesh to let in persecut... Nov '16 Space Donkey 4
News Tragedy comes 3 days before Eid Sep '16 Mouselim learn to... 2
News Indian elephant jumbo-sized problem after flood... Aug '16 Knock off purse s... 22
News The Carnage in Dhaka: the World is Paying the C... Jul '16 Crazy muzzie 7
News Family affairs (Jul '13) Jun '16 Himel ahamed 22
News Dhaka-Tokyo ties to bolster further: PM (May '16) May '16 Russian Ainu 1
News Abir Abdullah/EPA, via NewscomIn Bangladesh, Go... (May '16) May '16 emperorjohn 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Egypt
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,275 • Total comments across all topics: 277,504,980

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC