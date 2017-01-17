Bangladesh gets a new shot at the sta...

Bangladesh gets a new shot at the stars with PM Sheikh Hasina's third premiership

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Merinews

For the third time in her life, Sheikh Hasina is the prime minister of Bangladesh. And the west should look closer at the stateswoman, whose striking resemblance to Gandhi and other great patriots shows nothing but good things ahead for Bangladesh.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Merinews.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islamists call on Bangladesh to let in persecut... Nov '16 Space Donkey 4
News Tragedy comes 3 days before Eid Sep '16 Mouselim learn to... 2
News Indian elephant jumbo-sized problem after flood... Aug '16 Knock off purse s... 22
News The Carnage in Dhaka: the World is Paying the C... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Crazy muzzie 7
News Family affairs (Jul '13) Jun '16 Himel ahamed 22
News Dhaka-Tokyo ties to bolster further: PM (May '16) May '16 Russian Ainu 1
News Abir Abdullah/EPA, via NewscomIn Bangladesh, Go... (May '16) May '16 emperorjohn 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Iran
  5. Wikileaks
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,796 • Total comments across all topics: 278,011,682

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC