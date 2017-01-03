Bangladesh: Four more detained in con...

Bangladesh: Four more detained in connection with MP Liton murder

Dhaka [Bangladesh], Jan. 4 : Four more people have been detained by the police in connection with the murder of ruling party lawmaker from Gaibandha 1 constituency Manjurul Islam Liton. [NK World] They were held in several drives conducted in different areas of Sundarganj upazila from Tuesday night to early Wednesday.

