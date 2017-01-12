Bangladesh court sentences 26 to death for Narayanganj killing

Former Bangladeshi Narayanganj City Corporation councillor Nur Hossain is escorted by police at Narayangong court in Narayangong on January 16, 2017. Photo - AFP Former Bangladeshi Narayanganj City Corporation councillor Nur Hossain is escorted by police at Narayangong court in Narayangong on January 16, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.