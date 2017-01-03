Bangladesh "business as usual" despit...

Bangladesh "business as usual" despite US warning

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Just-Style

Bangladesh's garment manufacturers are insisting it is business as usual despite a US State Department security update last week warning of Islamic State terrorists targeting clothing buyers in the country's most secure zones. In an update to a July security notice, the US State Department warned US citizens of continuing threats from terrorist groups in Bangladesh and to consider the risks of travel to and throughout the country.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Just-Style.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islamists call on Bangladesh to let in persecut... Nov '16 Space Donkey 4
News Tragedy comes 3 days before Eid Sep '16 Mouselim learn to... 2
News Indian elephant jumbo-sized problem after flood... Aug '16 Knock off purse s... 22
News The Carnage in Dhaka: the World is Paying the C... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Crazy muzzie 7
News Family affairs (Jul '13) Jun '16 Himel ahamed 22
News Dhaka-Tokyo ties to bolster further: PM (May '16) May '16 Russian Ainu 1
News Abir Abdullah/EPA, via NewscomIn Bangladesh, Go... (May '16) May '16 emperorjohn 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Death Penalty
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,007 • Total comments across all topics: 277,769,622

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC