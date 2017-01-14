Bangladesh arrests another plotter behind cafe siege

On Saturday, Bangladeshi police said they have arrested an Islamist extremist accused of being one of the "masterminds" of last year's deadly siege at a Dhaka cafe where 22 hostages were killed. This file photograph taken on July 2, 2016, shows Bangladeshi police officers taking cover as a man lies on the ground near the Holey Artisan Bakery restaurant during an attack by unidentified gunmen in Dhaka's high-security diplomatic district./ AFP PHOTO / STR A police spokesman said Jahangir Alam was detained Friday night by counter-terrorism forces in Elenga, a town some 120 kilometres north of the capital.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Manila Bulletin.