Bangla keen on 'visa-free' movement f...

Bangla keen on 'visa-free' movement from India and vice versa7 min ago

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: India.com

New Delhi, Jan 23 Describing the two countries as "Siamese twins," Bangladesh today said it is trying its best to establish a co-operative visa regime, while expressing its keenness to eventually have a system of "visa-free movement" of people from both sides of the border. "More and more people from India are travelling to Bangladesh and we are getting requests .

Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islamists call on Bangladesh to let in persecut... Nov '16 Space Donkey 4
News Tragedy comes 3 days before Eid Sep '16 Mouselim learn to... 2
News Indian elephant jumbo-sized problem after flood... Aug '16 Knock off purse s... 22
News The Carnage in Dhaka: the World is Paying the C... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Crazy muzzie 7
News Family affairs (Jul '13) Jun '16 Himel ahamed 22
News Dhaka-Tokyo ties to bolster further: PM (May '16) May '16 Russian Ainu 1
News Abir Abdullah/EPA, via NewscomIn Bangladesh, Go... (May '16) May '16 emperorjohn 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,972 • Total comments across all topics: 278,188,114

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC