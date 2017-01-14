Another suspected mastermind in Bangladesh attack arrested
The Vatican stressed the sacred nature of Jerusalem on Saturday as the Palestinian leader warned that prospects for peace could suffer if the incoming Trump administration goes ahead with plans to move the US embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. The developments came as Mahmoud Abbas met with Pope Francis and inaugurated the Palestinian embassy to the Holy See.
