Aedes Abounds
Health directorate survey finds 16 areas in city have high concentration of the mosquito; dengue cases highest since 2002; not enough mosquito control programmes Sixteen areas in the capital, including Gulshan, Uttara, Dhanmondi, Lalmatia and Motijheel, have heavy presence of Aedes mosquitoes, responsible for transmitting diseases like zika and dengue, finds a health directorate survey. The findings go in line with the alarming number of dengue cases, at least 6,000 in the last one year, the highest since 2002 when it was 6,132.
