Aedes Abounds

Aedes Abounds

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Star

Health directorate survey finds 16 areas in city have high concentration of the mosquito; dengue cases highest since 2002; not enough mosquito control programmes Sixteen areas in the capital, including Gulshan, Uttara, Dhanmondi, Lalmatia and Motijheel, have heavy presence of Aedes mosquitoes, responsible for transmitting diseases like zika and dengue, finds a health directorate survey. The findings go in line with the alarming number of dengue cases, at least 6,000 in the last one year, the highest since 2002 when it was 6,132.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islamists call on Bangladesh to let in persecut... Nov '16 Space Donkey 4
News Tragedy comes 3 days before Eid Sep '16 Mouselim learn to... 2
News Indian elephant jumbo-sized problem after flood... Aug '16 Knock off purse s... 22
News The Carnage in Dhaka: the World is Paying the C... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Crazy muzzie 7
News Family affairs (Jul '13) Jun '16 Himel ahamed 22
News Dhaka-Tokyo ties to bolster further: PM (May '16) May '16 Russian Ainu 1
News Abir Abdullah/EPA, via NewscomIn Bangladesh, Go... (May '16) May '16 emperorjohn 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. South Korea
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,989 • Total comments across all topics: 277,762,516

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC