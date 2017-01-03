Abdur Rab-led JSD proposes three-poin...

Abdur Rab-led JSD proposes three-point proposal on EC to Bangladesh President

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Newkerala.com

Dhaka [Bangladesh], Jan. 8 : A three-point proposal for reconstitution of the Election Commission has been proposed by the Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal to Bangladesh President Abdul Hamid. [NK World] A 10-member delegation of the party led by JSD President A.S.M. Abdur Rab met President Hamid yesterday at Bangabhaban to convey their proposals.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newkerala.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islamists call on Bangladesh to let in persecut... Nov '16 Space Donkey 4
News Tragedy comes 3 days before Eid Sep '16 Mouselim learn to... 2
News Indian elephant jumbo-sized problem after flood... Aug '16 Knock off purse s... 22
News The Carnage in Dhaka: the World is Paying the C... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Crazy muzzie 7
News Family affairs (Jul '13) Jun '16 Himel ahamed 22
News Dhaka-Tokyo ties to bolster further: PM (May '16) May '16 Russian Ainu 1
News Abir Abdullah/EPA, via NewscomIn Bangladesh, Go... (May '16) May '16 emperorjohn 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Gunman
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Iran
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,092 • Total comments across all topics: 277,726,362

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC