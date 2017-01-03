Abdur Rab-led JSD proposes three-point proposal on EC to Bangladesh President
Dhaka [Bangladesh], Jan. 8 : A three-point proposal for reconstitution of the Election Commission has been proposed by the Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal to Bangladesh President Abdul Hamid. [NK World] A 10-member delegation of the party led by JSD President A.S.M. Abdur Rab met President Hamid yesterday at Bangabhaban to convey their proposals.
