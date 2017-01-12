'Abduction' of Youth: Accused bullying victim's family

With a private university student remaining traceless for the last 16 months, two accused in an abduction case filed after his disappearance are allegedly harassing his family through false cases. 19-year-old Asif Imran, a first-year student of American International University of Bangladesh , along with some of his friends went out of his home at Uttara in the capital on October 7, 2015.

