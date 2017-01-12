7-murder verdict ensures justice: Quader

7-murder verdict ensures justice: Quader

The Daily Star

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader today described the verdict of the much-talked-about Narayanganj 7-murder case as an evidence of justice and said justice is ensured in the country. "Offenders won't be spared however powerful they are," Quader said while addressing a programme at Shilpakala Academy in Dhaka this noon.

Chicago, IL

