6m people displaced in Bangladesh: IOM

40 min ago

Increased temperature and variations in rainfall are the most prevalent elements of climate change affecting the lives and livelihoods of Bangladeshi people in recent years, according to a study of IOM. The study, conducted in Bangladesh, Maldives and Nepal by Displacement Solutions, an international organisation dedicated to resolving cases of forced displacement across the world, was presented at a Regional Dissemination Meeting on 'Assessing the Climate Change, Environmental Degradation and Migration Nexus in South Asia' at the Bangabandhu International Conference Centre in Dhaka.

Chicago, IL

