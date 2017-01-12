6m people displaced in Bangladesh: IOM

Increased temperature and variations in rainfall are the most prevalent elements of climate change affecting the lives and livelihoods of Bangladeshi people in recent years, according to a study of IOM. The study, conducted in Bangladesh, Maldives and Nepal by Displacement Solutions, an international organisation dedicated to resolving cases of forced displacement across the world, was presented at a Regional Dissemination Meeting on 'Assessing the Climate Change, Environmental Degradation and Migration Nexus in South Asia' at the Bangabandhu International Conference Centre in Dhaka.

