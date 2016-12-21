5 return home from Indian jail
Five Bangladeshis including a teenage girl returned home from India last night after completing two years' imprisonment in an Indian jail. Indian Border Security Force handed them over to Border Guard Bangladesh at Benapole check post, reports our local correspondent.
