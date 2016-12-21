5.5 Tripura quake shakes Bangladesh

5.5 Tripura quake shakes Bangladesh

US Geological Survey pinpoints the epicentre of the earthquake at 19 kilometres northeast of Ambasa region of neighbouring Tripura. Photo: USGS Mild tremors jolted Dhaka and other parts of the country this afternoon caused by a shallow earthquake in the Tripura bordering region.

