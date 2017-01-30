2 more public universities in Jamalpur, Netrakona
Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib Science and Technology University would be set up in Jamalpur's Melandah while Sheikh Hasina University in Netrakona. The decision came at the weekly cabinet meeting yesterday, with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair.
