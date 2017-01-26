2 child accused secure HC bail

15 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Star

The High Court today granted bail to two children detained in a case filed for killing another child in Kamrangirchar of Dhaka in October last year. The children -- Md Yusuf and Joy Das -- secured their bail after police produced them before the court complying with its earlier order.

