2,850 phensidyl bottles seized in Turag

2,850 phensidyl bottles seized in Turag

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Star

Detectives seize 2850 bottles of phensidyl and arrest two drug peddlers in Turag area of Dhaka on January 1, 2016. The phensidyl bottles are being displayed at the DMP media center on Monday, January 2, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islamists call on Bangladesh to let in persecut... Nov '16 Space Donkey 4
News Tragedy comes 3 days before Eid Sep '16 Mouselim learn to... 2
News Indian elephant jumbo-sized problem after flood... Aug '16 Knock off purse s... 22
News The Carnage in Dhaka: the World is Paying the C... Jul '16 Crazy muzzie 7
News Family affairs (Jul '13) Jun '16 Himel ahamed 22
News Dhaka-Tokyo ties to bolster further: PM (May '16) May '16 Russian Ainu 1
News Abir Abdullah/EPA, via NewscomIn Bangladesh, Go... (May '16) May '16 emperorjohn 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. South Korea
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Gunman
  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,738 • Total comments across all topics: 277,538,886

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC