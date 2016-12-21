Yet another close shave for Biman

Yet another close shave for Biman

The Daily Star

A Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight from Muscat made an emergency landing in Dhaka yesterday after a tyre of its left landing gear burst. Authorities of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport had to keep its lone runway shut for over two hours for which three international and three domestic flights had to be diverted to Kolkata, Mandalay in Myanmar, Chittagong and Jessore.

Chicago, IL

