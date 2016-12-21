Yaba factory busted in city

Police yesterday claimed to have unveiled a secret yaba factory and seized raw materials sufficient to produce nearly four lakh pieces of the contraband drug from Demra area in the capital. Police raided the factory on Monday afternoon at Amtola in Sarulia area of Demra and arrested the owner of the factory with a production capacity of 500 tablets a day, said Mohammad Farid Uddin, deputy commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police , at a press briefing at DMP media centre.

